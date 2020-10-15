Danish delight as ten man England pay the penalty at Wembley

Two minutes of madness and confusion in the opening half an hour, saw England go a man and a goal down, leaving england with an uphill task to qualify.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, was sent for an early shower as he was shown a second yellow card for a bad sliding tackle on Kasper Dolberg.

In the midst of settling from the sending off incidence, England’s Kyle Walker gave away a needless penalty that Christian Eriksen coolly converted to give Denmark the lead.

Coach Gary Southgate had set his team to play with three at the back and, on the counter attack but all his plans were undone with the sending off. Ainsley Maitland-Niles who was making his full debut was sacrificed for Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings, as England reverted to a back four.

England who had days earlier come from behind to beat top ranked Belgium, seemed to have leveled in the 65th minute but keeper Kasper Smeichel produced an acrobatic save to keep out Mason Mount’s effort that was goal bound.

Denmark’s Pione Sisto missed a glorious opportunity to finish of the game after an excellent pass from Eriksen saw him one on one with goalkeeper Pickford.

As long as the score remained 1-0, England stood a chance and in the dying minutes of the game, England threw the kitchen sink to Denmark’s defence but it amounted to naught as Denmark hung on to gain a valuable 3 points.

The win sees Denmark leapfrog England on the standings to second place albeit with the same points. This leaves England in a precarious position of needing a victory against bottom placed Iceland and Top placed Belgium to qualify for the finals.

