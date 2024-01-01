Danish monarch announces abdication live on TV

“Many of us have never known another regent. Queen Margrethe is the epitome of Denmark and throughout the years has put words and feelings into who we are as a people and as a nation.”

Queen Margrethe is a popular figure in Denmark, and many Danes had expected her to remain on the throne until her death.

“She is to us what Queen Elizabeth was to you,” Danish journalist Tine Gotzsche told the BBC.

Queen Margrethe attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, and they celebrated their respective jubilees in the same year.

She had not been expected to become Queen when she was born. But when she was 13, Danish law changed to allow women to take the throne.

More than a decade ago, Queen Margrethe reflected that she was inspired by the late British Queen “that I must somehow understand that I must dedicate my life to my nation like she has done, and in that way she has been very important to me.”

The pair had been the world’s only remaining female sovereigns before Queen Elizabeth’s death. Elizabeth reigned for 70 years.

Known for her smoking habits and rejection of mobile phones

Some also consider her the world’s longest reigning monarch. The Sultan of Brunei has been on the throne for longer, but his country only gained independence in 1984.

She is also the longest-serving monarch in Danish history, after surpassing King Christian IV, of Denmark and Norway, earlier this year.

Affectionately known as Daisy, Queen Margrethe is known for her smoking habits and rejection of mobile phones and the internet – declaring herself “very happy” without them.