DAP-K party receives defectors from ANC including former speaker Kenneth Marende

A section of politicians from western Kenya has strongly condemned the move by ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi to work with Deputy President William Ruto. The leaders under the Democratic Action Party of Kenya say that his decision was catastrophic and does not resonate with the aspirations of the Luhya community. They said they would continue rallying behind ODM leader Raila Odinga. Democratic Action Party of Kenya at Chui house received defectors from ANC including the former Speaker of the National Assembly Kenneth Marende, Former Nyamira Senator Kennedy Mong’are and Matungu MP Peter Nabulindo.

