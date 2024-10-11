Controversial singer Speed Darlington’s mother, who identified herself as Queen, has alleged that Burna Boy and his team are responsible for her son’s disappearance.

According to multiple reports, it is believed that Speed Darlington went missing on Sunday.

Hours after Speed Darlington was declared missing on social media on Wednesday, Burna Boy posted on his X account: “Who’s missing?”

This tweet prompted widespread speculation, with many alleging a possible connection to the controversial singer’s disappearance.

According to Speed Darlington’s mother, in a viral video posted on Tuesday, Burna Boy orchestrated her son’s arrest due to a video he posted on his social media.

While she did not disclose the specific content of the video, fans of the content creator have speculated it may have something to do with the unfavourable comments Darlington made about the Twice As Tall Grammy winner.

In a video that has since gone viral, Speed Darlington allegedly mocked Burna Boy’s association with American rapper Diddy, who was recently arrested by the FBI on sex trafficking charges.

The singer also challenged Burna Boy to explain how he got his Grammy award for the album “Twice As Tall,” produced by Diddy.

Speed Darlington’s mother said that her son’s gateman informed her that the arrest was related to the controversial video.

In the video she posted online, she said: “Good day, Nigerians. My name is Mrs Queen, Speed Darlington’s mother.

“I just got information that my son is missing.

“His gateman called my family and notified them that he made a video about Burna Boy on the internet, so he told them that Burna Boy came with his team and picked Speed Darlington up from his house.”

Mrs Queen appealed to Nigerians and her son’s fans, urging them to plead with Burna Boy for her son’s release.

“Please, Burna Boy, Speed Darlington is my only son; I’m begging you Nigerians to help me beg Burna Boy.

“Burna Boy, I’m on my knees begging you, tampered justice with mercy.

“Have mercy on my son. Forgive him, please.

“Nigerians, please come to Speed Darlington’s aid; his fans should help me to beg Burna Boy,” she added.

Meanwhile, lawyer Deji Adeyanju confirmed on his X page on Tuesday afternoon that Speed Darlington was arrested following a petition filed by Burna Boy.

Mr. Adeyanju confirmed that the singer was apprehended in Lagos on Friday and transferred to Abuja, where he remains in detention.

He stated, “We have just located Speed Darlington and are working on getting him freed. The attack on freedom of expression in Nigeria must stop.”