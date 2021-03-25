Darren Miranda:our newly acquired Subaru N10 fuels our 2WD title ambitions

Two Wheel Drive champions Daren Miranda and Wayne Fernandes are optimistic of putting up an impressive performance this season in the 2wd class of this year’s Kenya National Rally Championship ,KNRC following the acquisition of a superior 4WD car.

The duo are set to debut the acquired Subaru N10 Impreza at this Sunday’s Machakos Rally, the second round of the KNRC Calendar.

“Looking at our Division 2 prospects, it was no secret that our opponents are all in 4WD Turbo cars, so there’s no way we were going to keep up with them in the 2WD Subaru Non Turbo, so I made the bold decision with the WRC in mind to upgrade and go for an N10 Impreza”, Daren explained.

The Subaru Impreza N10 is an ex- Hapz Sagoo of Mombasa. The car has been run on a number of KNRCs as well as Coast training rallies.

Daren explained how the car affords them a shot at the title.

“For us, the N10 is a big big animal in town, considering that we now have better prospects for the title and we can commit a lot more. Bob of PAC Motor Sport and I went to see the car and finalize the deal. So, after Bob gave the stamp of approval as he is the one who built and re-shelled the car. The plan was to do the first KNRC with the N10, so the first week before the Nakuru, the car was sent to Nairobi, pre checks and service took time as the car had been sitting for close to 5 years without rallying, which meant we couldn’t use it for Nakuru, so we resorted to the faithful Subaru GC3 in 2WD’’, Darren said

Meanwhile, the duo is hopeful of enlisting the car for the World Rally Championship leg, Safari Rally in June 24-27th 2021.

“Preparations for the WRC event are in top gear. We will have to upgrade the fuel tank to FIA spec, and we are good to go,” said Miranda.

KNRC STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 1-NAKURU RALLY

DRIVERS

1 Baldev Chager (Kabras Sugar Racing) 33

2 Tejveer Rai (Kabras Sugar Racing) 25

3 Onkar Rai (Kabras Sugar Racing) 23

4 Ian Duncan (Ian Duncan Rallying)19

5 Eric Bengi (Menengai Lemon) 17

6 Paras Pandya (Synergy Gases) 15

7 Nikhil Sachania (Filmico Racing) 13

8 Jasmeet Chana (CRS/Jaguar Petroleum) 11

9 Ghalib Hajee 9

10 Evans Kavisi 7

11 Daren Miranda 5

12 Edward Maina 4

13 Rajiv Ruparelia 3

NAVIGATORS

1 Ravi Soni 33

2 Gareth Dawe 25

3 Drew Sturrock 23

4 Anthony Nielsen 19

5 Peter Mutuma 17

6 Falgun Bhojak 15

7 Deep Patel 13

8 Ravi Chana 11

9 Sinder Suddle 9

10 Absolom Aswani 7

11 Wayne Fernandes 5

12 John Ngugi 4

13 Enoch Olinga 3

