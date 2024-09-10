Data Protection: Journalists asked to practice responsible data handling

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering professionalism in the media industry while ensuring compliance with data protection laws.

Speaking during a meeting organised by the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC), MCK CEO David Omwoyo emphasised the importance of maintaining a balance between the public’s right to information and the need to safeguard privacy.

He highlighted the challenges faced in the media industry relating to Access to Information and Privacy, calling for caution on matters related to individual privacy.

“Privacy and the right to information may often seem contradictory, but they are both indispensable. We must ensure that we do not infringe on individuals’ right to privacy”, he said.

He called on the media to lead by example in observing ethical standards when handling sensitive data while acknowledging the threat to personal data associated with Access to Information.

Data Protection Commissioner Ms Immaculate Kassait termed data protection as a moral imperative that safeguards the right to privacy of individuals demanding their responsible use.

She highlighted the growing concern around digital data breaches, identity theft, and the unauthorised sharing of personal information, underlining the importance of collaboration to promote best practices.

“Registration and compliance are fundamental to ensuring that data protection measures are upheld across all sectors, and partnerships among stakeholders are crucial in this regard”, she said.

The engagement brought together representatives from the media, government, and civil societies who were sensitised on data protection laws and the ethical handling of information.