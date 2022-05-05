Dave Chapelle responds to attack on stage

The comedian was rushed by an audience member who was later charged with assault.

Dave Chappelle has released a statement regarding an audience member who attacked him while he was performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Concerning the incident, the statement read, “As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show. Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock helped calm the crowd with humour before Chappelle introduced the last and featured musical guests for the evening, hip-hop artists Yassin Bey and Talib Kweli, a.k.a. Black Star, who performed music from their new album – the first in nearly 24 years…”

The man who attacked the comedian was later arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

LAPD spokesperson Officer Lizeth Lomeli said that Chappelle “had finished his act and as he was exiting the stage, a male who was part of the audience jumped on the stage and tackled this celebrity to the ground.”

In their statement, the LAPD said, “An arrest has been made in an incident where a comedian was attacked while on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. Isaiah Lee was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon and bail is set at $30,000.”

An arrest has been made in an incident where a comedian was attacked while on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. Isaiah Lee was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon and bail is set at $30,000. More info:https://t.co/KW4KNDBefY pic.twitter.com/ldcnvf0H8q — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 4, 2022

The motive of the apparent attack remains unclear.