David “Calabar” Owino joins Napsa Stars of Zambia on a 2 year deal

Harambee Stars defender David Owino Odhiambo has joined Zambian Super League side Napsa Stars on a two-year deal.

Calabar as he’s affectionately known was previously in Zesco FC(Zambia) where he left last month.

The experienced defender had been training with Gor Mahia who have coincidentally been drawn against Napsa in a Confederation Cup playoff.

He joins Shaban Odonji and Timothy Otieno who were formally in the ranks of Gor Mahia.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



More to follow……

Tell Us What You Think