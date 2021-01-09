David “Calabar” Owino joins Napsa Stars of Zambia on a 2 year deal

VIACliff Riang'a
Written By: Cliff Riang'a

Harambee Stars defender David Owino Odhiambo has joined Zambian Super League side Napsa Stars on a two-year deal.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Calabar as he’s affectionately known was previously in Zesco FC(Zambia) where he left last month.

Also Read  CAF Champions League: Fifteen Clubs through to group stage,draw to be held Friday

The experienced defender had been training with Gor Mahia who have coincidentally been drawn against Napsa in a Confederation Cup playoff.

Also Read  KCB seek to maintain top perch as Gor aim to defend title

He joins Shaban Odonji and Timothy Otieno who were formally in the ranks of Gor Mahia.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

More to follow……

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR