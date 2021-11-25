David Gitonga becomes mentor in UNESCO/Netflix film competition

The competition dubbed “African Folktales, Reimagined” was launched in early October.

Kenyan Film Director Tosh Gitonga is one of the six mentors of the Netflix, UNESCO short film competition launched in October to discover emerging filmmaking talent.

Tosh will mentor the competition winners alongside other heavy-weight African filmmakers including Nigeria’s Femi Odugbemi, South Africa’s Bongiwe Selane, Ghana’s Leila Afua Djansi and Jean Luc Herbulot from Congo.

David directed the award-winning film Nairobi Half-Life, which was selected as Kenya’s entry to the 85th Academy awards for best foreign film. Tosh’s latest film, Disconnect (2018) won Best Male supporting Actor/ Best Sound and Best Cinematography at the Kalasha Kenya film television awards.

Posting the news on social media he said, “Your boy is one of the six mentors for the upcoming Netflix and UNESCO short film competition…. Excited to see what’s in store…” (sic)

Your boy is one of the six mentors for the upcoming Netflix and UNESCO short film competition…. Excited to see what’s in store… https://t.co/CI3x7uEYrB — Tosh Gitonga (@theafricandir) November 24, 2021

Netflix and UNESCO partnered in October to launch an innovative short film competition called ‘African Folktales, Reimagined’ across Sub-Saharan Africa. Winners of the competition will be trained and mentored by industry professionals and provided with a US$75,000, approximately KSh.8.3M, production budget to create short films that will premiere on Netflix in 2022 as an “Anthology of African folktales”.

Learn more about the competition here.