David Luiz sent off as City beat Arsenal 3-0

Arsenal’s David Luiz was sent off in a performance riddled with mistakes as Manchester City secured a comfortable victory behind closed doors on the first night of the Premier League’s return.

Luiz, who came on as a first-half substitute, failed to clear the ball just before half-time and Raheem Sterling fired in City’s opener.

The defender was then sent off after pulling back Riyad Mahrez in the second half to give away a penalty, which Kevin de Bruyne coolly slotted in for City’s second.

Substitute Phil Foden netted a third for the defending champions, capitalising on a rebound from Sergio Aguero’s strike.

There was a concern for City late on as Eric Garcia needed several minutes of treatment on the pitch after a nasty collision with goalkeeper Ederson, and was carried off on a stretcher.

Arsenal were second best throughout as manager Mikel Arteta left Alexandre Lacazette on the bench and Mesut Ozil was kept out of the extended 20-man squad.

There were bursts of energy from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah going forward in the first half but it was City who were more dangerous.

De Bruyne, Sterling and David Silva were all denied by Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno, who produced an impressive display, but it seemed inevitable City would move ahead when Luiz’s mistake gifted Sterling a chance from close range.

Victory for Pep Guardiola’s side means league leaders Liverpool remain six points away from winning the title – writing off any potential celebrations in Sunday’s Merseyside derby.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa and Sheffield United played out a goalless draw in a match memorable for powerful statements before kick-off – and a major technology controversy.

As the action resumed behind closed doors at a largely deserted Villa Park, the players of both sides and officials took a knee for 10 seconds immediately before kick-off in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

This was preceded by a minute’s silence in memory of those who have died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the game got underway in this new environment, Sheffield United were the victims of serious first-half injustice when Villa keeper Orjan Nyland fell behind his goalline clutching Oliver Norwood’s free-kick in the 41st minute, only for referee Michael Oliver’s watch to fail to signal a goal.

It was the pivotal moment of an affair high on endeavour but low on the quality that at least represented the success of ‘Project Restart’ after the season was halted because of the global coronavirus crisis, bringing a result that was arguably more satisfactory for the visitors.

Villa – who were thwarted by some fine saves from United keeper Dean Henderson – will feel an opportunity has been missed, while a point for the Blades leaves them four points from Chelsea in fourth place.

There was, at least, a sense of relief that domestic football was finally up and running once more.