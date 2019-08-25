David Rudisha sustains minor injuries in road accident

Olympic Champion David Rudisha was on Sunday morning involved in a road accident after a bus hit his car in Nyamira.

The accident occurred in Nyansiongo area on the Kijauri-Keroka Highway in Nyamira County.

Confirming the incident, Keroka OCPD Walter Abondo said the athlete sustained minor injuries.

The two-time World Champion was treated at the Keroka sub-county Hospital and discharged while his vehicle was towed to Keroka Police station.

None of the bus passengers sustained any injuries during the 2 am incident.