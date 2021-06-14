You can pay for the Global Unity Concert tickets with cryptocurrency.

In a virtual event dubbed the ‘Globally Unity Concert’, Davido is set to entertain millions of his fans. It will be a solo artiste performance in which Davido will only be backed up by a live band. The concert will livestream from Nigeria on GFNTV.com at 8pm West African Time on June 18th.

Davido has challenged 2 million of his nearly 20 million fans and followers on social media to support the concert by tuning in. He promises to perform some of his greatest hits, the likes of Skelewu, Fall, and Dami Duro and mix in some awesome musical surprises.

The concert is sponsored by Shrucoin Cryptocurrency, meaning you can interestingly purchase tickets through cryptocurrency. “We are bringing the world together through the international language of music. Davido and Afrobeats are the future of music, and Shrucoin Cryptocurrency is the future of money, together changing world,” said Julius Jenge, Chief Executive Officer of Shrucoin, Inc. Tickets are $5 USD (KSH 500) and can be purchased using using Mpesa, Mobile Money and all major US credit cards. Mobile money and Mpesa are available in Kenya, The DRC, Egypt, Ghana, Lesotho, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia, Mozambique, Tanzania and South Africa.

The concert is also sponsored by Surebet and will stream at 3:00p.m. on Friday across East Africa. Portions of the proceeds from the global concert will support waterholes in Africa. The concert will livestream only on GFNTV.com.

