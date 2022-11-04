Davido’s son Instagram account deactivated following death

The account had over 50,000 followers.

Nigerian musician David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his partner Chioma Rowland have deactivated their son’s Instagram account following his death.

The Instagram account opened on October 20th to celebrate Ifeanyi’s third birthday, had over 50,000 followers.

The three-year-old, David Ifeanyi Adekele, was reported dead on Monday after drowning in the pool of their home in Lagos. Police in Lagos later confirmed the reports adding that several workers had been taken in for questioning. So far six out of the eight staff who were in custody have been released.

The baby’s nanny and family cook are still being held and could be charged with negligence as police make arrangements to conduct an autopsy.

Meanwhile, celebrities from around the world continue to send messages of condolences to the couple including Kenyan Gospel musician Kambua who shared kind words for the Nigerian star on her Instagram account this week.

“The death of a child is unnatural. It’s tragic. So heartbreaking. May God comfort Davido. A few weeks ago I said – the smallest coffins are the heaviest. May God of all comfort be near them,” Kambua said.

