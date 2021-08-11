The national men’s tennis team began its Davis Cup Africa group III championship on a winning note after beating Rwanda in their pool B match at Smash Tennis Academy, Cairo, Egypt.

The Kenyan duo of Kevin Cheruiyot and Ibrahim Kibet partnered to see off Rwanda’s pair of Joseph Mfashingabo and Joshua Muhire 2-0 {7-6, 6-2 } in the first doubles meet.

Kenya reigned supreme again in the singles category as Albert Njogu dismissed Ettienne Niyigena 2-0 {6-1, 6-1}.

Kenya is set to face Mozambique and Ghana in its second and third fixtures scheduled Wednesday.

Mozambique registered a 3-0 win against Ghana who forfeited their match after arriving in Egypt late and their players couldn’t be cleared in time for the game.

Pool A comprises hosts Egypt, Algeria and Benin.

Two nations will advance from Africa Group III to contest the 2022 World Group II Play-offs.Nations finishing in the top two of each group will play-off for promotion, with the winner of Group A facing the runner-up of Group B, and the winner of Group B facing the runner-up of Group A.

The two teams finishing third in their groups will enter a relegation play-off, with the beaten team joining the team finishing fourth in contesting Africa Group IV in 2022.