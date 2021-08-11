Davis Cup: Winning start for Kenya in Egypt

by Bernard Okumu

 

 

The national men’s tennis team began its  Davis Cup Africa group III championship on a winning note after beating Rwanda in their pool B match at Smash Tennis Academy, Cairo, Egypt.

The Kenyan duo of Kevin Cheruiyot and Ibrahim Kibet partnered to see off Rwanda’s pair of Joseph Mfashingabo and Joshua Muhire 2-0 {7-6, 6-2 } in the first doubles meet.

Kenya reigned supreme again in the singles category as Albert Njogu dismissed Ettienne Niyigena 2-0 {6-1, 6-1}.

Kenya is set to face  Mozambique and Ghana in  its second and third fixtures scheduled Wednesday.

Mozambique registered a 3-0 win against Ghana who forfeited  their match after arriving in Egypt late and their players couldn’t be cleared  in time for the game.

Pool A comprises hosts Egypt, Algeria and Benin.

Two nations will advance from Africa Group III to contest the 2022 World Group II Play-offs.Nations finishing in the top two of each group will play-off for promotion, with the winner of Group A facing the runner-up of Group B, and the winner of Group B facing the runner-up of Group A.

The two teams finishing third in their groups will enter a relegation play-off, with the beaten team joining the team finishing fourth in contesting Africa Group IV in 2022.

  

Latest posts

Tourism Board seeks collaboration with athletes

Bernard Okumu

Lionel Messi dreams of Champions League win at Paris St-Germain

Bernard Okumu

Gor Mahia’s  Clifton Miheso bags player of the month award

Bernard Okumu

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More