Davis & Shirtliff installs low-powered solar pumps in rural areas

Davis & Shirtliff has embarked on installation of solar-powered water pumps in rural Kenya to deliver clean and sustainable water supply to poor households.

The low-powered solar pumps come in complete kits that include the PV modules, pump and all accessories for a complete installation.

Power requirements for these pumps are as low as 150W.

Davis & Shirtliff Chairman, Mr. Alec Davis said water access challenges have been compounded by an over-supply of costly diesel and electric powered generators and pumps that remain out of reach for the rural population.

“These installations are expensive to purchase, run and maintain and are not viable for poorer rural requirements,” said Mr. Davis.

Rural households with ability to afford a water pumping system but lack access to electric mains power rely on traditional hand pumps given the absence of suitable alternatives.

UNICEF and the World Health Organization through a 2017 Joint monitoring Programme on water and sanitation reported 40 per cent of the country’s households lack access to water.

It means close to 20 million Kenyans living mainly in rural areas and the urban slums still rely on unimproved water sources, such as ponds, shallow wells and rivers.

“With the extraordinary development of solar technology over the past decade in terms of both cost reduction and technology a much better alternative is now available – solar powered pumping systems,” said Mr. Davis.

The regional water and energy solutions provider has developed a wide range of economical and efficient solar pumps dubbed, Dayliff Sunflow solar pumps to connect many households with reliable water supply.

“Benefits of this new solution are huge with capital costs of the pumps being lower than traditional hand pumps and providing totally cost and maintenance free operation – systems simply start with the sun and pump all day,” said Mr. Davis.

The standard range solar pumps provide outputs from 1 to 12 m3 per day at heads up to 70 metres with other options being available. However, for the majority of hand pump installations lower heads are more common.

Dayliff has also designed a special tank and tower solution with capacities of up to 3000 litres that are very cost effective, light and easy to install with the option of the PV modules mounted on the tower for smaller installations.

“These Dayliff water supply solutions are certainly game changing in so many ways and will totally transform lives providing much greater reliable water availability for rural communities,” added Mr. Davis.