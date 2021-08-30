Davis & Shirtliff lifts supplies 124,000 people with clean water

Davis & Shirtliff says its has connected more than 124,000 people to clean water during the last six months to June which has helped in the fight against COVID-19.

In its latest Improving Lives Report covering the January to June period, the firm says it has completed a total of 87 high impact projects that have positively transformed lives in Kenya and East Africa.

Out of 87 projects under the Improving Lives Initiative, 46 involved combating the threat of COVID-19 in schools and underserved communities in 26 counties across the country.

In different schools including those supporting the well-being of disabled children, the company said it rehabilitated and solarized boreholes to keep hand-washing and drinking water running while significantly reducing their operational costs.

“We remain committed to carrying out our work through this challenging time, and to continue delivering real, lasting outcomes in the coming months. We are proud of the contribution that we are making to our communities,” said Alec Davis Davis & Shirtliff Group Chairman,

Davis & Shirtliff also donate and installed solar powered Dayliff borehole pumping systems to keep families away from water related diseases and relieve households in draught-stricken areas from economic hardships – empowering them to explore meaningful economic activities.

Projects were delivered across Kenya, specifically in Nairobi, Nakuru, Meru, Murang’a and Kakamega counties.

In 30 of the projects completed this year, Dayliff solar pumping kits were used providing affordable and clean energy to increase and improve access to water.

“With increased access to water, and availability of hand washing stations, people have the power to stay healthy,” said Mr. Davis.

The company harnessed the abundant power of the sun to power boreholes, and irrigation pumps to promote extremely sustainable solutions for community projects, as it ramps up efforts to foster a rapport that goes beyond the usual commercial relationship.