Dawn to dusk curfew imposed in Garissa over insecurity

The government has announced a month-long dusk to dawn curfew in parts of Garissa County due to increased criminal attacks fueled by land conflicts.

According to a statement by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, the curfew takes effect today, Wednesday 23rd March 2022.

CS Matiang’i, said the attacks have resulted in the loss of life and destruction of property.

“Incidences of criminal attacks fuelled by conflicts over land and other resources have been reported in parts of Garissa Central Division, in Garissa Sub-County of Garissa County.” Said Matiang’i.

Adding that: “This has triggered retaliatory attacks and the loss of life, destruction of property and created tensions in the affected areas.”

The CS said additional security agencies have been mobilised and deployed to the area.

CS Matiang’i also added that the situation has created tension in the affected areas and further directed that there be an immediate recruitment and deployment of chiefs to Tawakal and Bulla Mzuri locations within the disturbed area.

23 suspects are currently in police custody over the incidents and will be processed upon completion of investigations.

The CS has also ordered immediate suspension of all land survey, adjudications, issuance of title deeds and transactions in the disturbed area until further notice.

Elected leaders from the area have also been invited to an urgent meeting to deliberate on peace restoration and lasting inter–clan coexistence and area residents requested to cooperate with the Security agencies and to share information on suspicious persons and activities.