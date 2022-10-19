Day 3 of CS nominees vetting, 5 set to appear before committee

Vetting for the Cabinet Secretaries enters its third day, with 5 nominees scheduled to appear before the National Assembly Committee on Appointment.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator and Roads, Transport and Public Works nominee Kipchumba Murkomen will be the first one to appear before the committee chaired by The National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

At 10:30, Sopian Tuya, the Environment and Forestry CS nominee will make her way into the chamber for vetting and will be followed by Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage nominee Peninah Malonza.

Lands, Housing and Urban Development CS nominee Zacharia Mwangi Njeru and Health CS Nominee Susan Wafula will be vetted at 2:30pm and 3:30pm respectively.

So far the Committee has vetted Trade, Investment & Industry CS nominee Moses Kuria, CS nominee for Public Service Gender & Affirmative Action Aisha Jumwa Karisa Katana, nominee for Energy & Petroleum Davis Kimutai Chirchir and nominee for National Treasury & Economic Planning Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u.

Others are nominee for Interior & National Administration, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, Water Cabinet secretary nominee Hon. Alice Wahome, nominee for CS Foreign & Diaspora Affairs Dr Alfred Nganga Mutua, CS nominee for defence, Hon. Adan Duale, Nominee for the position of Attorney General, immediate former Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi and nominee for Prime Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi.