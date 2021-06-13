Day Secondary School students banned from renting houses

Students in Day Secondary Schools in Marakwet East Subcounty will not be allowed to rent houses when schools reopen for first term July this year.

They will be required to commute from their respective homes or guardians to and from school instead of living in rented houses at various market centres in the area.

Assistant County Commissioner, (ACC) for Chesongoch Division Mr. Peter Mutai said this when he addressed an education stakeholder meeting at Sambirir Girls High School last Thursday.

In a meeting organised by the Ministry of Education, the stakeholders discussed the challenges children in the area have in accessing, and remaining in schools until they complete their primary and secondary school cycle.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Mutai, who represented the area Deputy County Commissioner Simon Osumba, said parents who allows their children to rent houses at Market centres exposes them to social vices.

He said the children could commute from their respective homes since the schools were within commuting distance.

Mutai said such children, particularly school girls fell prey to sexual predators who gave them financial support but ruined their lives.

He said students who could not commute to schools from their homes should find alternative schools within five kilometres radius from either their homes or the homes of their guardians.

The Chairman of Kenya Primary School Heads Association (KEPSHA), Marakwet East, Pius Chepkurui said learner absenteeism from school was rampart in the area.

Chepkurui, who is also the Headteacher of Metipsoo Primary school, said school going children in the upper areas of Marakwet Subcounty took more than a week to resume learning when schools reopen.

“School attendance on the first days of school reopening is zero,” Mr. Chepkurui said.

He added that students in the area spend their time taking care of the family livestock in the forest nearby without bothering about school attendance.

The area Subcounty Director of Education, Amos Kibet urged the residents to embrace education saying it was the only tool to enable young generation to survive in modern economy.