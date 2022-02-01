Grade 4 assessment exams enter day two

The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) School-Based Assessments for Grade 4 learners entered day two Tuesday.

KNEC is administering the exams across the country.

The exercise which started Monday is scheduled to end on Friday this week. Schools are accessing the national tests from the KNEC website- CBA portal on January 31, 2022.

The assessment will account for 20 per cent of their final scores at the end of Grade Six.

A Grade 4 learner undertakes an oral English assessment at Nyangwa Primary School in Mbeere South. The School Based Assessment runs from January 31 to February 4, 2022. pic.twitter.com/nzsA8QrQpp — KNEC (@ExamsCouncil) January 31, 2022

The Grade 4 learners took practical and project-based tests between October and December last year, and are now doing the theory portion of the assessments.

Headteachers are expected to upload learners’ scores on the KNEC portal by February 21.