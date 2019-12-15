DCI summons 11 individuals over Itare dam scandal

11 people among them former board members of the Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency are set to appear before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Monday over graft in the 38 billion shillings Itare Dam project.

Among those summoned to appear before detectives is Miss Lydia Ntimama, daughter of former Cabinet Minister William ole Ntimama and several other senior government officials.

Detectives from the directorate of criminal investigations now summoning 11 individuals who will be expected to record their statements on Monday.

Among those summoned to report to the DCI Headquarters Serious Crime Block B without fail include.

Christine Ndoigo, David Kinuthia, Chesaina Bartonjo, Julius Lamaoni, Nemuel Machuki, Ewoi Lochom and Samuel Kaaleng, all former board members of the Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency.

Others under probe are Engineer FK Kyengo, Barrack Amolo and David Yatich who are all officials in the Ministry of Water and Sanitation.

The latest development comes just days after Water Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui was grilled by the DCI over the multi-billion shillings dam project in the Rift Valley.

Itare Dam, a flagship Jubilee administration water supply projects under Vision 2030, was supposed to yield 100,000 cubic metres of water per day. Taxpayers have paid 11 billion shillings for the project, which stalled at just 30 per cent.