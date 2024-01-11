DCI Amin receives revamped NCIC laboratory

Germany has revamped Kenya´s Directorate of Criminal Investigations – DCI’s National Criminal Investigation Academy computer laboratory with 30 computer stations and an uninterrupted power supply.

According to a statement by DCI, the fully equipped modern computer laboratory was handed over by the German Ambassador to Kenya Sebastian Groth, in a ceremony held at the National Criminal Investigations Academy Thursday.

While receiving the newly revamped computer laboratory, the Director DCI Mohamed Amin acknowledged the immense support the DCI has received courtesy of the German Embassy adding that these generous gestures have enhanced effectiveness of officers in performance of their duties.

He further highlighted that through the elaborate programs by the German Government, DCI’s human resource capacity has been greatly improved to handle even the most complex crimes.

In his remarks, the German envoy lauded the partnership between the German Government and Kenya’s investigative agencies while emphasising that such cooperation is of great value to both governments as we ensure a safer and peaceful place for human habitation.