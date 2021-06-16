DCI arrest suspects involved in kidnapping a 79-year-old man

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a 79-year-old man that occurred on June 6, in Kitale.

The three, Grace Kerubo Nyakundi, Samwel Atunya Makori and Richard Okari Matunda who attempted to escape were arrested at a house in the outskirts of Kitale town.

A motorbike used by the suspects to ferry the victim and a gunnysack used to blindfold the old man were also recovered.

Kennedy Bosire Nyabwari disappeared after setting off for Kisii from his Kitale home at around 5:30 pm on the fateful day.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Nyabwari later called his wife at around 9 pm informing her that he would spend the night in Kitale town, before proceeding to Kisii early the following morning.

However, when she called her husband the following day at around 4 pm, his phone went unanswered.

The wife claims that later at around 8:30 pm, she received a call from strangers who informed her that they had held her husband captive and demanded a ransom of Ksh 2 million, to secure his release.

Terrified, the woman dialled the Fichua Kwa DCI toll-free line and informed the DCI of her predicament.

A team of detectives from the Special Service Unit and Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, supported by investigators based in Kitale was immediately mobilized to track down the kidnappers who were demanding the ransom.

On Tuesday night, the multiagency team rescued the man from his captors.

Detectives are currently pursuing a fourth suspect identified as Jackson Nyakundi Atei.

By Beth Nyaga