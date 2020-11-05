DCI arrest two suspects linked to man’s murder in Kajiado

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested two suspects linked to the murder of a man whose body was recovered in Mai Mahiu, Narok County.

The detectives based in Naivasha launched a man hunt and arrested the two suspects; 29-year-old David Salun Nago and 20-year-old Saitoti Sego Ole Munak who were nabbed in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County.

“Two suspects linked to the heinous murder of a man whose body was recovered along Mai Mahiu Road in Narok County were arrested yesterday by a team of Detectives based at Naivasha,” said the DCI through their twitter page.

“Intelligence-led information took DCI detectives to the suspects’ houses where upon thorough search two bloodstained Jackets were recovered and kept as exhibit awaiting DNA analysis,” said the DCI.

The body of the deceased has since been identified by his family as that of their 30-year-old kin.

The two suspects remain in lawful custody as further police action is sought.

Elsewhere, DCI officers from Nairobi have exhumed a body of a man who mysteriously went missing two months ago at Noonkopir area of Kitengela.

45 years old Habel Omondi a Kitengela based mechanic was reported missing by his relatives on 12th September with unsuccessful frantic search of his whereabouts.

It is until Tuesday that detectives investigating the matter using his mobile data traced his last contact who happens to be his neighbor Kennedy Owino who is now at police custody as the murder suspect.

Owino who has been in custody at Kitengela police station for two days led the detectives to the crime scene after interrogation.

The decomposing body was buried in an incomplete building, laid on the floor and covered with sand and building blocks in an adjacent home.