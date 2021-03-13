DCI arrest house help brutalizing children in viral video

Written By: Collins Anampiu

The suspect

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested a young woman caught on camera brutalizing her former employer’s children.

In a statement, the DCI said detectives arrested the perpetrator in Eldoret.

She had booked herself into a Busia-bound bus, in the hope of sneaking out of Kenya to a neighbouring country.

The DCI said they swung into action following a video clip posted by the children’s distraught mother, appealing for information that could help nab the suspect.

Kenyans took to social media to express their anger while at the same time calling for the arrest of the abuser under the hashtag #ArrestNaliaka.

The children; two boys aged 5 and 11 years are currently admitted to the hospital, in critical condition, nursing stab wounds and other injuries.

The culprit who was found in possession of two Kenyan identification cards is said to have disagreed with her employer before she was sacked.

She reportedly sneaked back into her former employer’s house in her absence where she assaulted the children in revenge.

“Instead of taking her marching orders kindly after the sack, she stealthily crept back to her employer’s residence in her absence and assaulted her children, ostensibly to get back at her. We thank the members of the public who provided crucial information leading to her arrest” said the DCI.

Netizens thanked the detectives for their swift action.

 

