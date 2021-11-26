DCI arrests capital offender who has been on the run since June

A capital offender who has been on the run for the past five months after escaping from police custody has been arrested by detectives.

John Muturi Keneya alias Francis Limo Ngugi facing murder, rape and robbery with violence charges had been remanded by Kiambu High Court at Karuri police station in June this year, as he awaited a mental assessment test.

However, the serial rapist sneaked out of the cells mysteriously and disappeared on June, 22, at around 6:30 pm, as they were being served their evening meal.

This prompted a manhunt for the notorious criminal, also the main suspect in the murder of his wife who died after being stabbed in the chest, in August last year.

After staging his daring escape, the suspect went to hiding in Namanga town, where he has been doing odd jobs to eke out a living.

Yesterday (Thursday) morning, detectives received information on the whereabouts of the fugitive, through the DCI anonymous tip line.

A team was immediately dispatched to the border town and after a few hours, the suspect was smoked out of his hideout.

The suspect is currently a guest of the state.