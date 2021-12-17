DCI arrests four suspects for forgery of vehicle logbooks

Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) have arrested four suspects for forgery of vehicle logbooks and fraudulently obtaining credit using the much coveted document.

In a statement Friday, DCI said that in a new crime wave that is becoming common in the city, unscrupulous businesses men working with employees in money lending institutions have devised a new way of defrauding unsuspecting Kenyans and financial institutions easily.

The agency said the thugs who have turned into overnight millionaires have built a shadowy network of hard-to-trace individuals, incorporating crooked officials at the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

They cited a case currently being investigated by detectives based at the NTSA in which the Cooperative bank of Kenya had last year financed one Gideon Kiarie, to acquire a lorry after making a deposit of Kshs 1.2 million. The rest of the payment was to be settled in monthly installments of Ksh 166,000. The lorry was registered under Kiarie and Cooperative bank.

They say that along the way, Kiarie experienced difficulties in remitting the monthly deposits and he looked for a buyer and they entered into a local arrangement where the buyer was given the lorry on condition that he would be depositing the monthly installments, in Kiarie’s account, until the facility was fully serviced.