DCI arrests gang robbing motorists on Southern Bypass

Six armed and dangerous gangsters who have been violently attacking and robbing motorists of their valuables along the Southern Bypass have been arrested.

The arrests followed a report made by a motorist who was attacked and violently robbed of his valuables after he stopped his vehicle, a silver Mercedes Benz to let his son answer a call of nature.

Tom Onyango and his three-year-old son were driving from Nakuru to Nairobi when they were accosted by the thugs a few metres past the virtual weighbridge.

Immediately Onyango made his report at Langata Police Station, a contingent of officers drawn from general duty, DCI and a tracker dog from the canine unit were deployed to flush out the suspects, who had taken cover deep in the nearby forest.

When the officers finally emerged from the forest, they had six suspects in their custody, three of whom were positively identified by the badly shaken victim and his son, as those who had attacked them.

DCI is appealing to motorists who have previously been attacked along the busy highway, to report to Langata Police Station and assist in identifying the suspects within the next seven days.