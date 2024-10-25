DCI arrests suspect behind robberies in Meru

A prime suspect linked to a series of robberies in Buuri East, Meru, has been apprehended.

Fredrick John Mwenda was arrested by detectives from Buuri East, in collaboration with officers from Kathare Police Station. Acting on a tip from residents, the officers raided his hideout in Maili Tano village, Ruiri Rwarera location.

“Upon a thorough search of the premises, the officers discovered a Sterling assault rifle, serial number 001422, with its buttstock missing and barrel shortened,” said the DCI.

Additionally, they recovered 18 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition and a magazine wrapped in a nylon bag, concealed in a basin full of clothes.

Mwenda is in custody and undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment.