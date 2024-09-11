DCI arrests suspected forex trade fraudster

Detectives in Nairobi have arrested a man suspected of defrauding Kenyans under the guise of forex trading.

Daniel Mbugua Njogu, also known as Dan, aged 30, was arrested at his residence in the Kimbo area following extensive investigations into fraudulent activities that misled and exploited members of the public seeking financial gains through forex investments.

The DCI through a statement said that his arrest confirms the investigative agency to tackle financial crimes and protect citizens from fraudulent schemes.

“Individuals who may have been deceived by Njogu’s actions or who may have lost money are urged to come forward and report their cases at the DCI’s Nairobi area offices,” said DCI boss Mohamed Amin.

He called on Kenyans to exercise caution when engaging in forex trading or any other online investment activities.

“It is crucial to verify the legitimacy of brokers and trading platforms before entrusting them with any amount of money,” he added.

He called on members of the public to be wary of offers that seem too good to be true and ensure that all investments are made through licensed and regulated entities.