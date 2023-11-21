DCI arrests two officers found in possession of cocaine worth Ksh 3.2M

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two police officers attached to Moyale Police Station who were found in possession of cocaine.

The detectives recovered 800 grams of cocaine from the suspects with an estimated street value of Ksh 3.2 million from the house of one of the suspects within the station’s police lines.

Marsabit County Police Commander Patrick Mwakio told KNA that action was taken following information that two police officers at the station were reportedly in possession of the illegal drug.

Mwakio said that following a thorough search in the houses of the two officers, both of the rank of police constable that the contraband was found in one of the suspects’ house.

He added that nothing was found in the house of the second suspect who is also assisting the police with investigations.

The county police commander further said that the government was determined to win the war against sale and use of drugs in the country adding that investigations into the incident have been intensified.

“We are expecting to make a breakthrough and the net could be cast even wider,” he said.

A source privy to investigations indicated that the two policemen had allegedly arrested a Nigerian woman with the drug some 10 days ago but opted to take a bribe instead of taking the suspect to the police station for booking and processing.

However, the suspect reportedly could not immediately afford the amount agreed between the two parties as she had only Ksh 300, 000 at the time.

A deal was then cut for the officers to hold on to the cocaine to allow the suspect time to raise the balance whose amount is yet to be established in order to get back her contraband stuff.

It is believed that the owner thought otherwise about the drug and disappeared never to return as agreed and the two decided to sell it through known bhang dealers at the border town of Moyale.

It was then that local intelligence agents stumbled on the information and alerted the Moyale sub-county Criminal Investigations Officer who swung into action recovering the cocaine and arresting the suspects.

The arrest and recovery came hot on the heels of a directive by the DCI Director General Mohamed Amin who announced that elaborate measures were being instituted to fight cross-border crime including smuggling of drugs.

While on a visit to the county on Friday, Amin said that DCI offices will be opened in the border sub-counties of Sololo and Dukana to make the agency’s execution of duty more effective.