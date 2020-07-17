DCI barred from instituting criminal charges independently

The Director of Criminal Investigations has been barred by the courts from instituting criminal charges against any person without the approval of the director of public prosecutions.

The ruling follows a petition by National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority CEO Geoffrey Sang embattled Chief Executive Officer who challenged the validity of the DCI to proceed with his prosecution despite the DPP recalling his file for review.

Sang can temporarily rest easy after Justice George Odunga ruled that DCI overstepped his mandate in proceeding with the graft related case against him without approval from the DPP as per the law.

Sang had been arrested in connection with a dam construction scandal.

In his ruling Odunga pointed out the DCI lacks the jurisdiction to institute criminal charges and must liaise with the office of the DPP to prefer charges against suspects.

The ruling comes amid queries over an alleged thawing of the relationship between the office of the DPP and the DCI.

Meanwhile a suspect Denis Ndubi Mauda alleged to have committed murder will be remanded at the Kileleshwa police station for more days as the Director of Criminal Investigations launches investigation into the matter.

The suspect will appear in court on 27th for plea taking.

