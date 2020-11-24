DCI Boss clarifies that they aren’t revisiting closed PEV cases

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has dismissed claims that they are revisiting the 2007/2008 PEV cases as alluded by a section of leaders.

This after a section of leaders led by Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi accused the DCI of targeting certain politicians in a bid to destabilize their political aspirations in 2022.

Sudi and Mandago further said that the DCI is being used by some people to cause friction and bad blood between some communities by reawakening the ghosts of ICC.

They claimed that the DCI boss knows a thing or two on the surrender of Lawyer Paul Gicheru to the ICC.

In a quick rejoinder to clarify matters, DCI Boss George Kinoti said they have recently received complaints of fear and apprehension by members of the public who feel that their lives and property are in imminent danger owing to threats.

Kinoti says his address on Monday was not, “In no way intended to mean that we are going to open completed cases that were investigated and closed. It was an acknowledgement of concerns raised by Kenyans to assure the public of the commitment of the DCI to investigate all reported threats to security and to sensitize the public on the need for peaceful coexistence.”

Deputy President William Ruto wasn’t left out either, using his social media page to express his disappointment over what he termed as a deliberate attempt to provoke ethnic incitement.

The provocative INCITEMENT to ethnic hate/division INTENDED by the ressurection of PEV is an EVIL attempt to resuscitate the TRIBE project DESTROYED by the HUSTLER movements' REALISATION that poverty&unemployment DELIBERATELY bred by poor leadership is our PROBLEM NOT our tribes. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 24, 2020

He said when DCI receives a complaint from an individual or group of people regarding threats to their security, the agency is duty bound to carry out investigations without favour or prejudice.

Kinoti however pointed out that if in the course of the investigations they find out that the particular case was determined by the Court, the DCI doesn’t re-open such a case.

He however said they will continue to embrace proactive crime management to safe guard the lives and properties of all Kenyans, and will not hesitate to arrest those who breach the law or threaten the lives of fellow citizens.

“I wish to cushion members of the public against being misled by those taking my statement out of context alluding that the DCI is revisiting PEV cases,” He said.

