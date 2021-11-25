DCI boss elected to Interpol executive committee

The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has been elected to the Interpol Executive Committee to represent Africa at the global security organ.

Kinoti was elected Thursday during the 89th session of the Interpol General Assembly, in Istanbul, Turkey.

The DCI chief will represent Africa at the key security organ that brings together over 195 member states from across the world.

In a statement, the DCI said that Mr Kinoti’s election to the decision making table of the world’s largest police organization is an endorsement of the strategies that our country has put in place in the management of crime, especially in counter terrorism, organised crime, cyber crime and transnational crimes among others.

“It is also a vote of confidence in the Directorate of Criminal Investigations at the global stage, on the manner that we have continued to discharge our mandate in the recent past,” said the DCI.

DCI Headquarters hosts the Interpol regional bureau for East and Central Africa as well as the Eastern Africa Counter-Terrorism Centre of Excellence where all counter terror related operations within the region are coordinated.

“With our lessons and experiences in the fight against terror, Kenya’s election to the executive committee of the general assembly couldn’t have come at a better time,” the statement read.

While delivering his acceptance speech, Mr Kinoti acknowledged the efforts put in place by member countries in crime management and called upon them to work together, especially in the fight against terror.

“The realization that we cannot fight this monster alone has contributed to the successes that we have registered so far across the world as a result of cooperation & information sharing between our different countries and security agencies,” said the DCI chief.

Established over 100 years ago, Interpol works in conjunction with all member countries and international organizations including the United Nations to combat international crime.