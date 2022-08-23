DCI busts three suspects with pangolin worth Ksh 4M

Detectives based at the Serious Crimes Unit have arrested three suspects in Kinango, Kwale County after being found in possession of a male Pangolin.

The three Pas Mwiti, 30, Kabwere Tembe, 26, and Salim Nduria, 22, were arrested by the detectives following a tip-off from members of the public.

Posing as businessmen engaged in the illicit trade of the world’s most endangered mammal, the sleuths lured the sellers from their hideout before pouncing arresting them and rescuing the animal.

Earlier, drama ensued in Vugurungani village after two of the suspects attempted to set the animal free and took flight prompting the detectives to chase after the pangolin.

However, after a few minutes, the DCI restrained the duo and the mammal.

The suspects are currently being interrogated at the DCI headquarters in Nairobi in a bid to reveal their financiers.

The endangered animal has since been handed over to the Kenya Wildlife Service personnel at the Nairobi Animal Orphanage.

Pangolins fetch a fortune in the black market since their scales are used for spiritual protection and financial rituals, making the nocturnal mammal that feeds on ants one of the most trafficked in the world.

In Kenya, one such animal goes for approximately Ksh 4 million.

“Don’t go hunting for one, our men are on high alert,” the DCI warn.