DCI celebrates gallant detective on Mashujaa day

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in a rare gesture celebrated police officers who had risked their lives to keep Kenyans safe and secure.

As Kenyans commemorated the 59th Mashujaa day or Heroes day Thursday, the DCI in particular honoured a brave and gallant detective who almost lost his life while arresting terror suspects in Mombasa in 2012.

“As we commemorate this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations, we remember individual police officers who have gone beyond the call of duty and placed their lives on the line in guaranteeing the safety and security of Kenyans. Some have lost their lives through their actions of bravely while others have lived to tell their stories which inspire us in the daily execution of our duties” said the DCI on Twitter. Corporal Robert Omwoha, who had been attached to DCI’s Anti-Terror Police Unit since 2003, almost paid the ultimate price when the terrorists he was pursuing together with his colleague hurled grenades at them.

“On October 17, 2012, Omwoha and his colleagues were on the receiving end when terrorists they had arrested at Likoni in Mombasa, hurled grenades at them, with the impact almost ripping his chest apart. One of his colleagues from the General Service Unit, unfortunately, lost his life in the attack, while Omwoha suffered head and chest injuries” DCI adds.

Eight years later Omwoha once again got involved in a tragic accident on March 10, 2020 while on duty, working at the ATPU office in Busia County.

After the life-threatening encounters, he underwent multiple surgeries and got 250 stitches to rehabilitate him and bring him back to life.

Doctors had told him that he had minimal chances of survival if the dangerous shards of metal were removed from his body.

He was forced to live with the metals lodged in his body and multiple scars that crisscross his arms, legs chest and face.

Although he now walks on crutches, Omwoha has no regrets about joining the police service, infact he feels like he has not fully given his services to the nation.

“Omwoha’s story is one among many others of police officers who have been maimed while others have lost their lives as they provide public safety and security service to the people we serve. He is an inspiration to the thousands of selfless men and women in uniform who have dedicated their lives in the service of our country” says his employer.

Kenyans have consequently been urged to reflect on the selfless actions of security officers in guaranteeing their safety and partner with the department through information sharing.

