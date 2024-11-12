DCI clarifies claims of blocking Gachagua from attending church

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has dismissed allegations of blocking former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from attending a church service in Nairobi.

In a statement Tuesday, the investigative agency said the allegations reported in a local daily were false and aimed at misrepresenting the actions and intentions of the DCI.

“We want to clarify that these allegations are entirely false and seem to be aimed at misrepresenting the actions and intentions of the DCI. The DCI operates within the parameters established by the rule of law and has consistently affirmed its commitment to refraining from interference in the liberties of individuals and institutions.

The DCI also noted that the claim by the writer was unable to obtain a comment from the DCI were incorrect.

“The Director of Criminal Investigations provided a prompt response, reaffirming the DCI’s commitment to respecting the autonomy of religious institutions and the writer acknowledged receipt of this response,” read the statement.