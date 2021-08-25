DCI clears Kalonzo over land grabbing claims

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation has cleared Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka over claims he grabbed NYS land in Yatta.

Kalonzo had earlier presented himself at DCI headquarters for questioning over land grabbing allegations.

Kalonzo has been summoned by DCI officials to clear his name over claims that he illegally acquired his Yatta land.

He was accompanied by his lawyers’ Senators James Orengo and Mutula Kilonzo Jnr.

On Wednesday, The Wiper Party leader received the findings of the DCI seven months after he called for an investigation into the claims made by Deputy President William Ruto.

According to DCI report, the land in question is owned by a company associated with Kalonzo Musyoka.

This is after Kalonzo presented all relevant documentations required to the DCI to investigate the matter thoroughly in response to allegations made by the Deputy President.

He said that was the correct approach that should be taken when false utterances are made against leaders.

“This is the ONLY way to defeat the lies repeated by certain politicians who seek to create an artificial reality for Kenyans. Today, the truth illuminated itself, and the lies have been exposed. The DCI has found zero evidence of wrongdoing on my part,” he said.

The former Vice-President hit back at Deputy President William Ruto for questioning his source of wealth.

Kalonzo who has declared interest in the presidency in next year’s general election said he would recover stolen public wealth if he becomes President.

“I will also recover stolen money and inject it into projects that benefit the youth. Today millions of youths continue to be saddled with student loans in the midst of biting unemployment. If we tame the greed by leaders, we will release billions of shillings into the economy,” said Kalonzo.

He also called for the lifestyle audit to be made compulsory on all leaders in the country seeking elective seats.

Kalonzo said that if elected President, he will ensure that the lifestyle audit becomes a prerequisite all government appointments.

“Kenyans must be wise and seek clarity from vote seekers about real truths. Truths about their possessions’ and their public service track records,” he remarked.