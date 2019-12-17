DCI denies summoning King Kaka

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has denied summoning rapper Kennedy Ombima aka King Kaka.

In their twitter handle, they say nobody from the DCI has summoned him and further warned all those wishing for publicity to desist from using their platform in seeking media attention.

” We wish to condemn strongly false information being peddled through social media to the effect that one Kennedy Ombima @RabbitTheKing has been summoned. Nobody from @DCI_Kenya has summoned him. ” said the tweet.

“Anybody wishing for publicity should be warned to desist from using the @DCI_Kenya as platform in seeking media attention,” said the DCI.

Earlier, the rapper, via his tweet account had claimed he had been summoned by the CID.

Activist Boniface Mwangi has asked artistes and Kenyans of goodwill to join him at DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road earlier today.

The rapper has been under the spotlight since releasing the song Wajinga Nyinyi, which has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans.