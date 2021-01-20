DCI deploys 26 officers to the Land Fraud Investigations Unit

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has on Wednesday deployed 26 officers to the Land Fraud Investigations Unit.

This is part of the reforms in the Land Ministry that has been marred by massive challenges and conflicts.

The 26 new officers have professional backgrounds in land survey, land economics, land physical planning and administration among other relevant fields.

“The Director DCI has sanctioned far reaching reforms in the Land Fraud Investigations Unit,” said George Kinoti.

He added,” In part of the changes made made Tuesday, a total of 26 detectives with professional background in land survey, land economics, land physical planning and administration among other relevant fields have been deployed in the unit.”

According to DCI boss George Kinoti, the move is aimed at injecting new blood and professionalize the unit, to undertake investigations of land cases that are complex in nature.

The DCI boss said that the detectives were carefully selected and vetted and posses the requisite skills to investigate of fraud related to land.

“They will enhance the unit’s capacity to investigate land cases expeditiously and advice on the appropriate legal action to be taken,” he said.

The reforms have been made ahead of the roll out of the new lands digital migration program in conformity with the lands Registration Act, 2012.