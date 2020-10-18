DCI detectives arrest car importation fraudster at JKIA

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested a notorious fraudster, Patrick Olindo Aswani at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Aswani is accused of fraudulently obtaining money from several unsuspecting citizens in the pretext that he could import vehicles on their behalf.

Nairobi Region alone has received several cases where his victims have lost millions of shillings with similar cases being reported in other police stations around the country.

DCI Detectives based at Nairobi area have arrested a notorious fraudster namely Patrick Olindo Aswani at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. Aswani is accused of fraudulently obtaining money from several unsuspecting citizens in the pretext that he could import vehicles on… pic.twitter.com/HvpB2vSA3J — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 17, 2020

Individuals or Entities that could have fallen victim of his fraudulent activities are requested to get in touch with the Regional Criminal Investigations office, Nairobi (Adjacent to Integrity Center) for assistance.