DCI arrests blogger Edgar Obare again for extortion

Written By: Margaret Kalekye

The blogger has been behind scandalous expose’s mostly targeting celebrities

Controversial YouTuber Edgar Obare has been arrested yet again for attempting to extort Ksh 10 million from a governor. 

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

He is said to have coached a woman identified as Desy Oduor Achieng his co-accused on how she would threaten the prominent governor with fake pregnancy claims in the hope of getting the money from the county boss whose identity has not been revealed.

This is not the first time the suspect labelled a serial fraudster is hitting the headlines for stalking prominent personalities in political, business and religious circles for monetary exploitation.

Obare who has had previous run-ins with the law for publishing false and malicious information regarding individuals and their families was arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The sleuths from the Cybercrime unit have also uncovered an underworld extortion network of criminals involving young ladies recruited by Obare.

Also Read  Three die of COVID-19 as 333 test positive

The DCI said on Twitter that the ladies are then coached by Obare, on how to ensnare the victims into their traps then extort unimaginable sums of money from them.

 

The detectives revealed that Obare had shared the governor’s number with her and instructed her to tell him that she was pregnant with his child and that she would tell the whole world about their little secret.

Also Read  BBI Bill to be presented before Senate, National Assembly for first reading

“When the governor did not respond, she was instructed to threaten him that she would share photos that they had allegedly taken in compromising situations but the governor did not respond. Dejected that their plan wasn’t working, Edgar took to his social media pages accusing the governor of impregnating a lady and failing to take responsibility” said the DCI.

“The supposedly pregnant lady wasn’t aware that all along, Edgar was taking screenshots of their conversations and her photos which he posted alongside his claims. Fearing the repercussions of Edgar’s actions, she reported the matter to DCI offices in Nyali” added the DCI.

Also Read  Sonko freed after denying terror-related charges

The detectives have since established that the lady isn’t pregnant as she had claimed.

Further, the lady has said that she has never met the governor, adding that she had only been recruited by the blogger, to extort money from the governor.

She has since been arrested alongside Obare and they will face publishing false information charges, contrary to sec.23 of the computer misuse and cybercrime act, 2018.

Young ladies have been cautioned to be wary of such fraudsters out to exploit them for their selfish gains and are advised to find alternative sources of income.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Margaret Kalekye

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR