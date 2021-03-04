DCI arrests blogger Edgar Obare again for extortion

Controversial YouTuber Edgar Obare has been arrested yet again for attempting to extort Ksh 10 million from a governor.

He is said to have coached a woman identified as Desy Oduor Achieng his co-accused on how she would threaten the prominent governor with fake pregnancy claims in the hope of getting the money from the county boss whose identity has not been revealed.

This is not the first time the suspect labelled a serial fraudster is hitting the headlines for stalking prominent personalities in political, business and religious circles for monetary exploitation.

Obare who has had previous run-ins with the law for publishing false and malicious information regarding individuals and their families was arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The sleuths from the Cybercrime unit have also uncovered an underworld extortion network of criminals involving young ladies recruited by Obare.

The DCI said on Twitter that the ladies are then coached by Obare, on how to ensnare the victims into their traps then extort unimaginable sums of money from them.

In a case of outright blackmail by fraudsters who intend to benefit financially from prominent personalities, by tainting their images online & demanding money not to post ‘scandalous’ information about them, detectives have once again arrested serial fraudster, Edgar Obare. pic.twitter.com/9jiJQXQpdn — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 4, 2021

The detectives revealed that Obare had shared the governor’s number with her and instructed her to tell him that she was pregnant with his child and that she would tell the whole world about their little secret.

“When the governor did not respond, she was instructed to threaten him that she would share photos that they had allegedly taken in compromising situations but the governor did not respond. Dejected that their plan wasn’t working, Edgar took to his social media pages accusing the governor of impregnating a lady and failing to take responsibility” said the DCI.

“The supposedly pregnant lady wasn’t aware that all along, Edgar was taking screenshots of their conversations and her photos which he posted alongside his claims. Fearing the repercussions of Edgar’s actions, she reported the matter to DCI offices in Nyali” added the DCI.

The detectives have since established that the lady isn’t pregnant as she had claimed.

Further, the lady has said that she has never met the governor, adding that she had only been recruited by the blogger, to extort money from the governor.

She has since been arrested alongside Obare and they will face publishing false information charges, contrary to sec.23 of the computer misuse and cybercrime act, 2018.

Young ladies have been cautioned to be wary of such fraudsters out to exploit them for their selfish gains and are advised to find alternative sources of income.