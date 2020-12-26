DCI detectives rescue man who had been abducted in Mombasa

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have in the wee hours of Saturday Morning rescued one man who had been abducted in Changamwe, Mombasa.

According to the DCI, the 26-year-old Wambua Mutuku is lucky to be celebrating Boxing Day with his family, after one of its detectives rescued him to freedom from the jaws a machete-wielding gang.

One of the gang members was shot dead while his accomplices fled the scene terrified, leaving behind over five machetes and other crude weapons.

Mutuku had been taken hostage and taken to Lilongwe area in Mombasa, where detectives and their police counterparts rescued him to freedom.