DCI Director welcomes partnership in the fight against crime

Written By: Hunja Macharia
Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has welcomed the continued cooperation and collaborations between security agencies in the fight against crime.

Kinoti expressed optimism the partnership will eventually lead to a crime free Country in the near future.

He spoke while presiding over the installation of Rt. Rev. Dr. Julius Mwamba as the designate National Patron of the Professional Criminologists Association of Kenya (PCAK), in a ceremony held at PCEA Headquarters South C in Nairobi.

Kinoti further commended the PCAK slogan “CrimeMustFall,” lauding the work the Association is doing in the fight against crime.

PCAK Chairman Munene Mugambi thanked the DCI for embracing partnerships in battling crime, saying collective responsibility will expedite processes of justice.

