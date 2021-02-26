DCI donates medical supplies to Naari Level 4 Hospital in Meru

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has Friday donated drugs and other medical supplies to Naari Level 4 Hospital in Meru.

During the ceremony also graced by the Chief Officer for health in Meru, Dr James Kirimi and the hospital’s board chair Jennifer Makena, Director DCI George Kinoti emphasized the need to give back to society, adding that the drugs would go a long way in complementing the hospital’s capacity.

“This has been part of our responsibility in the last three years, aimed at fostering a good working relationship with the public, to gain the trust and confidence of Kenyans as well as give the DCI a human face,” he said.

Later in the day, the team also visited and made donations to Cottolengo Mission Hospital’s, Centre for people with disabilities in Chaaria.

The home takes care of over 50 boys with different forms of disabilities, most of who by nature of their conditions cannot do anything by themselves.

With its already outstretched resources, the centre is home for boys who have been abandoned by their families, some having been at the facility for over 50 years.

While appealing for even more assistance, the Hospital’s Director Brother Giam Carlos, said that the centre depended on proceeds from the hospital and donations from well-wishers to run its daily operations, with the budget for drugs alone being over Ksh 500,000 annually.