DCI, DPP accused of letting loose unprofessional contractors

by KBC Videos

Stakeholders in the housing regulation sector are accusing both the DCI and the DPP over what they term as their inaction to bring to book rogue private developers and unprofessional contractors implicated in cases of collapsed buildings. The stakeholders tabled proof of their frustration at a meeting with the National Assembly Transport and Housing Committee saying their recommendations to have the culprits prosecuted have fallen on deaf ears even in cases where lives have been lost. And as Kevin Wachira reports the MPs are concerned about the capacity of requisite Agencies to regulate and ensure contractors adhere to standard rules and regulations.

  

Latest posts

One on One with a recovering alcoholic and founder Goinghomedotcom Trust, David Ogot

KBC Videos

Orie Rogo Manduli eulogized as an iron lady at the forefront of women empowerment

KBC Videos

Azimio la Umoja aims at breaking tribal barriers and uniting Kenyans, syas ODM party

KBC Videos

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More