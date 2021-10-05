DCI, DPP accused of letting loose unprofessional contractors

Stakeholders in the housing regulation sector are accusing both the DCI and the DPP over what they term as their inaction to bring to book rogue private developers and unprofessional contractors implicated in cases of collapsed buildings. The stakeholders tabled proof of their frustration at a meeting with the National Assembly Transport and Housing Committee saying their recommendations to have the culprits prosecuted have fallen on deaf ears even in cases where lives have been lost. And as Kevin Wachira reports the MPs are concerned about the capacity of requisite Agencies to regulate and ensure contractors adhere to standard rules and regulations.