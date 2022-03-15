DCI draws capital offense charge for key sexual assault suspect

The main suspect in the assault of a female motorist along Wangari Maathai road is currently at the Milimani law courts awaiting arraignment.

Zachariah Nyaora Obadia who has been on the run for almost a week was arrested in Sirare along the Kenya-Tanzania border by detectives.

According to an application, the Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is seeking to hold the suspect for a further 10 days to complete their probe.

It further wants the court to charge the suspect with robbery with violence and sexual assault.

Nyaora was among a group of bodaboda riders who confronted and harassed a female driver in the city in an incident that sparked a nationwide crackdown on the operators.

The application states that the suspect is one of the persons who was captured on a viral video clip assaulting the victim thereafter went into hiding and escaped arrest.

While inside her car, the riders sexually assaulted the victim and in the process robbed her of an iPhone 6 valued at Ksh130,000.

The court has been petitioned to issue a custodial order to detain the respondent until March 24.

“ …..Therefore it will be in the interest of justice for this honourable court to grant the order prayed to so that the respondent may be presented to the court on 24th March 2022 alongside his 16 accomplices” the DCI states.