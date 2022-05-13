DCI goes after patrons who attacked bar manager in Migori

A bar manager is recuperating at a Migori hospital after three patrons attacked him Thursday night leaving him with serious injuries.

Oscar Omondi, 28, the manager of Azimio bar in Karangi, Migori county, was attacked by three machete-wielding revellers as he was closing the bar after he prevented them from leaving for the night with a newly employed waitress.

Omondi, who was concerned with the high turnover of waitresses at his place of work who had eloped with customers, was determined not to let the current one go.

However, he didn’t know that the three were armed with machetes, knives and other crude weapons.

Despite finishing their drinks an hour before the closing time, the trio hung around the bar waiting for 22-year-old young lady to sign off for the day

Upon discovering that their plans had been thwarted, the three descended on the manager with machetes, knives and clubs before breaking into the counter and making away with an unspecified amount of money.

Detectives based in Migori have launched a manhunt for the suspects, who are well known by the locals