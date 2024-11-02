DCI honored as top government agency in tax enforcement by KRA

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has honoured the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) as the most facilitative government agency in tax enforcement and recovery.

This prestigious recognition was awarded during the 2024 Taxpayers’ Day celebration, held on Friday, November 1, at State House, Nairobi.

The ceremony brought together prominent members of the tax community to acknowledge individuals and organizations that have shown outstanding dedication to tax compliance and contributed significantly to Kenya’s national tax base.

KRA’s accolade for the DCI highlights the Directorate’s impactful role in tax enforcement and its unwavering commitment to supporting a transparent financial system.

Accepting the recognition certificate on behalf of the Directorate, DCI Director Mohamed Amin expressed gratitude, underscoring the agency’s dedication to fostering accountability and integrity within Kenya’s financial landscape.