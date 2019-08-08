DCI hopes to stop theft of public funds during procurement process

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in partnership with the Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM) is working to identify loopholes used by procurement personnel to steal public funds.

The DCI Director George Kinoti with other Senior Investigations officers on Wednesday evening met a team from KISM the led by the chairman Eng. Chris Oanda to lay a legal framework on future areas of partnership and collaboration.

On its twitter handle, the DCI stated that once the partnership is finalized, the officers from KISM will train DCI officers to offer experts opinion on cases under investigations-more so those involved in procurement process.

Speaking at the meeting the DCI Director emphasized the need for the collaboration as most theft of government resources happens through the procurement process and once that is sealed, it will lead to a significant reduction in the misappropriation of government funds.

